Demi Lovato looks back at loved-up moments with boyfriend Jutes

Demi Lovato was truly hands-on when it came to her boyfriend Jutes' most recent tattoo.



The 31-year-old Confident singer made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, where she talked candidly about how she "assisted" in getting her musician boyfriend some tattoos.

"So my boyfriend was on tour with me, visiting and we had a tattoo artist there and he wanted to get a tattoo of a song title of mine called “Forever For Me,” which is a song I wrote about him," said Lovato. "And while he was getting tattooed, he was like, 'I want you to do it.' "

Lovato was surprised to hear that question. They remembered, "I was like, 'What?'"

The star then told Hudson, 42, that she hesitantly agreed. "I assisted, I wouldn't say that I gave the full tattoo, otherwise that would have looked really bad," they laughed. "But I did a good portion of it and it turned out okay."

In a photo that was featured on the broadcast, Lovato was holding the tattoo needle next to Jutes' calf while wearing green latex gloves.

When Hudson asked if the EGOT winner could get ink on her, Lovato said, "If you can do tattoos yes, let’s do it!"

“I can’t,” Hudson quippingly confessed. “I thought I’d ask. I tried it.”

Lovato and Jutes have been in a relationship for over a year. People magazine exclusively revealed their relationship in August 2022.

"It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy,” the insider said at the time.