Kim Kardashian doesn't want her children to be entrepreneurs

Kim Kardashian wants the best for her kids, regardless of what fields they choose to pursue in the future.



In the most recent episode of Mavericks with Mav Carter, which aired on Wednesday, the reality star and mogul, 43, talked candidly about navigating her business career.

She revealed that she doesn't necessarily expect her children, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, to follow in her entrepreneurial footsteps.

In response to the question of whether she would parent like her well-known "momager," Kris Jenner, Kardashian said to the CEO of SpringHill Company, "I want them to do whatever makes them happy."

She explained that the interests of North and Saint are already starting to take shape. “I already see what they're into and like the creative energy from them and I kind of can tell maybe where my two older ones are going to go," Kardashian said. "North, for sure, feels like a creative. Saint feels like a creative.”

The founder of Skims stated that it is too early to determine with her two younger children. “The little ones, Chicago and Psalm? If you ask Psalm what he wants to do, he wants to be like a truck driver or anything with a truck," she said. "That's like been his Halloween costume for like three years.”

Kim Kardashian shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, who is 46 years old.

The Kardashians star continued, calling her youngest daughter Chicago "just a princess" and expressing uncertainty about what the girl may become in the future.

“But I definitely see it in North,” Kardashian continued. “And I think that I won’t ever push her to do anything. It’s whatever she finds her passion in. ... It's more about what she cares about."