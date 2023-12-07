Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of William's explosive plan

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't have place in William's monarchy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued new warnings after their friend Omid Scobie's explosive claims about the royal family in his new book.

The Duke of Sussex's elder brother Prince William has no plan to show any mercy to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the future after Endgame's revelations.

It's also being claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't have place in the Firm when Prince William becomes the king.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly discussed his future plans with his father King Charles III. The heir to the throne has cleared that he won't show any mercy to his younger brother Prince Harry as he believes that their leniency is giving more strength to the Sussexes to harm the Firm.

A source, close to the future king, has claimed: "William and Kate want to fight for their names, their family and for the truth, but they still follow their elders' way of resolving the issues amicably as they do not want to be used as fuel to the fire."

"The couple are advised to deceive the enemies with a strategic move without flying into passion as any aggressive reaction could harm the monarchy."

A separate source told Express UK: "William is completely adamant that Harry and Meghan shouldn’t be welcomed back, meanwhile Charles is the only senior member of the family who is holding out any hope of a reconciliation, but that has more to do with Harry being his son than anything else."