Prince William begins planning as future monarch with drastic decisions

Prince William has planned to exclude Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William reportedly has no intention to include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his future plans when he eventually takes the throne.

A source spoke to Express and revealed that the Prince of Wales has already begun envisioning the monarchy and his plans reportedly do not include the couple.

"William is already planning for when he becomes king, and he doesn't see a future for the Sussexes in the Royal Family," the source said.

The insider added that the Prince of Wales believed keeping the couple 'to the fringes' was a move that would prevent any interaction in the future.

"The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely."

This development comes hot in the heels of Omid Scobie's book Endgame which made startling claims about the royal family including the Dutch version name dropping two royal members being racist.

Widely dubbed as the couple's unofficial 'mouthpiece' the allegations brought heat to the couple, who were reportedly in the process of mending ties with King Charles, despite having claimed that they had no association to the royal author.