Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs breaks silence over sexual assault lawsuits: ‘Enough is enough’

After Cassie’s claims, three other women have filed sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy

Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken up about the horrifying claims made against him.

In the midst of a barrage of backlash for multiple disturbing sexual assault lawsuits filed against him over the past few weeks, Diddy finally broke his silence and took to Instagram to personally refute all claims made against him.

“For the last couple of weeks, I have silently sat and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Diddy said in his first statement since the claims surfaced.

Echoing his spokesperson’s words – who claimed in every lawsuit that it was a money-grab move – Diddy further said, “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” he stated, further declaring, “I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Unsurprisingly, the comments under the post have been turned off.



On November 16, Diddy’s ex Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit against him, detailing decade-long emotional, physical, and sexual abuse – including rape and sex trafficking – during their on-off relationship.

Though the former couple quickly settled, three other women have since filed their own sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy.