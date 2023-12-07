The Markle Sparkle: Netflix bosses plan for more Suits-style shows

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s influence on Netflix is expected to result in a lot of shows similar to her popular show Suits.



As per The Times, analysts have predicted that the Markle Sparkle contributed towards a significant demand in legal dramas after it emerged that viewing figures for Suits skyrocketed this year.

The over whelming success of the legal drama is expected to bring plenty more to the small screen with the Co-CEO of the streaming giant Ted Sarandos telling investors: "I would argue next year you’ll probably see a bunch of lawyer shows."

He went on to elaborate that other streaming giants preferred to make use of older movies and shows rather than crafting something new, thus keeping this strategy in mind Netflix would also make use of its previously successful releases when planning for new projects.

"Sony is making a movie of Cobra Kai," he said.

"Why are they doing that? Because Cobra Kai was a monster on Netflix."

Meghan, too described the show to be 'everlasting' when speaking with Variety last month.

She said: "It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew."

"We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons so quite a bit.

"But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."