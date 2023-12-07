Kate Middleton provokes anger in Harry, Meghan Markle before Christmas

Kate Middleton provokes anger in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle before Christmas

Princess Kate’s upcoming Christmas carol service will certainly ruffle some feathers in the suburb of California.

The Princess of Wales is set to host the third Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday, Dec. 8. It will be broadcasted all across Britain on Christmas Eve.

According to a press release from the Kensington Palace, the service seeks to showcase the importance of building "supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives.”

Speaking on The Royal Report podcast, chief royal correspondent Jack Royston reflected on the potential outrage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must be feeling over the “hypocritic” move.

He pointed out the Sussexes’ long-standing complain and primary reason of their departure from the Royal Family, which was the lack of support and protection for Meghan as she struggled with mental health issues during her pregnancy.

"Her lawyers actually said in a court filing that she was left unprotected while pregnant, and Harry and Meghan say she was one of the most trolled people in the world in 2019, which is the year Archie was born,” Royston affirmed.

The Suits alum extensively dished on her experience in the Royal Family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, including struggling with suicidal thoughts as a result of negative press.

The former royals also revealed that Meghan’s for help was rejected by the Palace and the family members at the time.