Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ exes reportedly dating each other

Amy Robach’s ex-husband Andrew Shue marked his first appearance following reports that he dating T.J. Holmes’ ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, following their divorce proceedings.

The former Good Morning America hosts were booted off from their ABC morning show in January after they made headlines in November 2022 for their affair, while the two were still married to their partners.

Now, multiple outlets report that the formers spouses of the talk show anchors bonded over their shared pain and ‘traumatic experience of being cheated on’ after Robach and Holmes’ affair, per Page Six.

Following the reports, People Magazine spotted the Melrose Place alum, 56, was in a navy-blue jacket, black pants and a backpack while running errands in downtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

After the broadcasters’ romance became public knowledge, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, were booted off from their ABC morning show in January.

The pair debuted their podcast, Amy & T.J. Podcast, on iHeartRadio, in which they clarified that they were both “in the middle of divorces” when the article came out.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers, being outed as cheating on our spouses,” Holmes said.

“And it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings.”