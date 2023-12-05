Amy Robach, TJ Holmes spill on 'hell year' for first time

Amy Robach, TJ Holmes gets candid about their relationship

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, on Tuesday, discussed their relationship and the consequences of going public with their affair for the first time.



The former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors opened out about leaving the ABC show in the premiere episode of Amy and T.J. Podcast, their new iHeartRadio podcast. Holmes referred to them as "the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other."

"That is bottom line and that is why we are here now," the 46-year-old said, Robach, 50, calling the podcast debut "the first time we get to say what happened and where we are today.”

She continued, sharing a glimpse into their romance and said that the two had "gone through a year of hell".

"In the end, all of us are always rooting for love," she said. "It doesn’t always happen when you want it to happen. And it's undeniable when it’s real and it’s something you have to navigate and it’s not easy."

Said Robach: "Relationships are hard, they’re messy, they’re not perfect. We have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend."

Adding that he's the “happiest and healthiest that I've been in my life," Holmes continued, "Bottom line we have not said this. I’m in love with this woman and she’s in love with me and we are planning a life together.”

"A lot of you understand that life, love, marriage, relationships can be messy and usually are," said Holmes.