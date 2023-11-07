Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes ‘low’ paycheques revealed ahead of podcast launch

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seem to be moving ahead in their careers following their dismissal from ABC News.

However, the two reportedly received a ‘jaw-droppingly low’ advance paycheque of $50,000 ahead of their upcoming “vanity project.”

The former GMA3 anchors recently announced their comeback new podcast show titled Amy and T.J., reported The Sun. The pair is also expected to split the advertisement revenue 50/50 with iHeartPodcasts.

The couple previously teased “nothing is off limits” on their podcast, which is set to launch December 5, 2023.

“Amy & T.J. is guaranteed to be informative, entertaining, and above all, authentic; it will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines,” they stated in a statement to Page Six.

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, were booted off from their ABC morning show in January after they made headlines in November 2022 for their affair, while the two were still married to their partners.

Previously, a source disclosed to The U.S. Sun that the duo was facing roadblocks in their careers after their dismissal. Their exit agreement reportedly barred them for not appearing in any anchoring news position.

However, another source refuted the claims of a non-compete agreement.