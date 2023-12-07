Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein passes away 'unexpectedly' at 51

The Liechtenstein throne is grieving the loss of Prince Constantin.

The third son of reigning Prince Hans-Adam II and seventh in line to the throne has died unexpectedly at the age of 51.

According to a local media outlet, the cause of death has not been made public.

The country’s royal household confirmed the news in a bereaved statement, that read: “The Princely House regrets to announce that H.S.H. Prince Constantin von und zu Liechtenstein passed away unexpectedly on 5 December 2023.”

“Prince Constantin was the youngest son of Prince Hans-Adam II. He leaves behind his wife, Princess Marie of Liechtenstein, née Countess Kálnoky of Kőröspatak, and his children Prince Moritz, Princess Georgina and Prince Benedikt,” they continued.

“Prince Constantin was chairman of the supervisory board of Liechtenstein Group AG and a member of Board of Directors of Liechtenstein Group Holding AG,” the statement concluded.

Besides the Royal Family, Constantin is survived by wife Marie Kálnoky de Kőröspatak, who he wed with in 1999, and three kids, Prince Moritz, 20, Princess Gina, 18, and Prince Benedikt, 15.