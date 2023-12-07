Paris Hilton reveals heartbreaking reason behind surrogacy: ‘So much PTSD’

Paris Hilton opted for surrogacy for both her children with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton opted for surrogacy once again when she recently welcomed her second child, daughter London, with husband Carter Reum, and the reason behind it is her PTSD from her teenage years.

In an interview with motherhood-based publication Romper, the Paris In Love star opened up about the extreme “PTSD from what [she] went though” during her time at Utah’s Provo Canyon School for troubled youth.

Explaining that being at a doctor’s office triggers a “panic attack” to the point where he “can’t breathe,” Hilton admitted, “I just knew that would not be healthy for me or the baby, growing inside of someone who has such high anxiety.”

The socialite opened up about her traumatising year-long experience at the school in a 2020 interview with People Magazine, alleging physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, including non-consensual and invasive gynecological examinations.

She further admitted her fear of pregnancy in a Glamour UK interview, noting that the “two things that scare [her] more than anything in the world” were “death” and “childbirth.”

In addition to her trauma, the mom of two further noted that her hectic work schedule would have made it virtually impossible to handle the side effects of pregnancy.

Indeed, the entrepreneur is currently juggling multiple projects and businesses, including the Hilton Hotels, 11: 11 media company, her podcast and reality show, kitchenware line, and is even working on new music.

Still, she didn’t take any maternity leave after first welcoming son Phoenix in January this year, and then daughter London around Thanksgiving.

However, the mom-of-two – who is open to baby number three – noted that she felt like her “life is finally complete” after starting her family.