America Ferrera talks ‘Ugly Betty’ reunion: ‘I would be thrilled’

America Ferrera: 'I think we’d all come back in a heartbeat.'

America Ferrera is hoping for an Ugly Betty reunion 13 years after the show was cancelled.

The Barbie actress, 39, spoke to Entertainment Tonight at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on to talk about the beloved show which shot her to fame.

“I think there has been like a deep desire there for a long time, because our Ugly Betty family is so close, and so we love each other so much,” Ferrera told the outlet.

“I think we’d all come back in a heartbeat. You know, I don’t know! It takes a lot of work to get a thing off the ground. Maybe we’ll figure it out.”

Last week, executive producer Salma Hayek shared a flashback post thanking fans for their continued love for the show and praising Ferrera’s talents.

Hayek said that the show was “groundbreaking at its time and has remained relevant throughout all these years” as she lauded Ferrera and the “great cast.”

Meanwhile, Ferrera also reflected that the character of Betty Suarez is one she remains extremely fond of.

“Betty is my heart,” she added. “I would be thrilled [to play her again].”

ABC’s comedy series Ugly Betty ran from 2006-2010, starring Ferrera, Eric Mabius, Vanessa Williams, Tony Plana, Ana Ortiz, Marc Indelicato, Becki Newton and Michael Urie.