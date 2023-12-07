Inside Vanessa Hudgens’ private jungle-themed wedding with Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker have been dating since 2020 and announced their engagement in February

Vanessa Hudgens’ wedding was everything she had dreamed of and more.

After ten months of engagement, Hudgens, 34, and her now- husband, Cole Tucker, 27, tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico over the weekend, joined by about 100 of their closest friends and family, including Jay Shetty as the officiant.

In an interview with Vogue published Tuesday, the actress gushed, “It was the most magical weekend of my life. I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding,” noting that she “took everyone’s phones away” as well.

The High School Musical alum then detailed her “overwhelming” wedding planning process, from selecting the venue to finalizing her wedding dress.

About the “whimsical and magical” venue, located “45 minutes into the jungle,” Hudgens admitted that she “fell in love” the first time she set her eyes on it.

The blushing bride walked down the aisle in a white cowl-slip dress by Vera Wang and a cape-like tulle veil with custom embroidery that read, “Mrs. T December 2nd 2023” in gothic font. Her bridesmaids wore bronze dresses.

Credits: Jorden DeGaetano, Vogue

Meanwhile, Tucker donned an off-white double-breasted jacket with tan trousers.

“Seeing each other at the altar for the first time is the most emotional moment of my life,” Hudgens recalled, adding that she had to take a moment to compose herself as she made her way to the altar.

The couple then proceeded to read each other handwritten wedding vows.

Following the ceremony, Hudgens changed into a semi-sheer reception dress and enjoyed a night packed with delicious food, heartfelt speeches, live music, and dancing.

“I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations,” Hudgens gushed about her wedding.