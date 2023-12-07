Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘still struggling’ following reconciliation

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may still have some issues to sort out despite reconciling following the months-long fight.

However, according to a source, the Transformers actress, 37, and the My Bloody Valentine musician, 33, share passionate personalities which tend to cause scuffles between them.

“Megan and Colson have had a very up and down relationship,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are great one day and then fighting with each other the next.”

Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, first sparked romance rumours in May 2020 after meeting on the set of indie film, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

They got engaged in January 2022 but the couple faced some tensions in their relationship in February following a fight that left Fox really upset.

After going marriage counselling, it appeared that the couple was able to sort out the matter as they were spotted in PDA-filled outings.

However, the insider explained, the couple has continued to face obstacles.

“They love each other and have passion in droves, but that passion goes both ways,” they explained.

“They are still trying to work through their issues and work on how they communicate, but both of them have such fiery personalities it’s been a struggle.”