Lupita Nyong’o, Joshua Jackson doing ‘really well’ after dating for ‘few weeks’

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson sparked dating rumours last month following their respective breakups with Jodie Turner-Smith and Selema Masekela.
The couple confirmed their relationship with a romantic stroll Joshua Tree, California, on Tuesday as they were holding hands.
According to a source cited by Us Weekly, the pair has been “dating for a very short while now.
The Black Panther star and the Dawson’s Creek alum were seen enjoying a concert together in October.
The insider shared that while it’s “only been a few weeks” they are “focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible.”
The two were “friends before dating so they have a really solid foundation for a relationship. Things are very new but going really well so far,” the source revealed noting that they share a “very normal” relationship.
Jackson, 45, and Nyong’o, 40, are spending “as much time together as possible,” the insider continued.
“[They] enjoy doing typical things like shopping together, hanging out at home and watching movies, listening to music and just enjoying each other’s company.”
Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson after four years of marriage.
Around the same time, Nyong’o revealed that she and boyfriend Selema Masekela had split after nearly one year together.
Shawn Mendes was previously in a relationship with Camila Cabello
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos’ daughter Lola Consuelos warns them to be ‘careful with those away trips
Kim Kardashian sizzles confidence in SKIMS amid Taylor Swift drama redux
Simu Liu shares his thoughts about UNFO in a press statement
Taylor Swift dishes out details about her intense workout regime six month before her world tour
’Taylor Swift doesn’t see any point in ‘trying’ to ‘defeat her enemies