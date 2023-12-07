Lupita Nyong’o, Joshua Jackson doing ‘really well’ after dating for ‘few weeks’

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson share a 'very normal relationship'

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson sparked dating rumours last month following their respective breakups with Jodie Turner-Smith and Selema Masekela.

The couple confirmed their relationship with a romantic stroll Joshua Tree, California, on Tuesday as they were holding hands.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, the pair has been “dating for a very short while now.

The Black Panther star and the Dawson’s Creek alum were seen enjoying a concert together in October.

The insider shared that while it’s “only been a few weeks” they are “focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible.”

The two were “friends before dating so they have a really solid foundation for a relationship. Things are very new but going really well so far,” the source revealed noting that they share a “very normal” relationship.

Jackson, 45, and Nyong’o, 40, are spending “as much time together as possible,” the insider continued.

“[They] enjoy doing typical things like shopping together, hanging out at home and watching movies, listening to music and just enjoying each other’s company.”

Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson after four years of marriage.

Around the same time, Nyong’o revealed that she and boyfriend Selema Masekela had split after nearly one year together.