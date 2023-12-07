Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o confirm romance

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o put love on display.

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o were spotted engaging in a public display of affection on Wednesday, confirming recent reports of their newfound relationship, as revealed by various sources.

They were seen enjoying a romantic stroll through Joshua Tree National Park in California.

Amidst the Fringe actor’s ongoing divorce case from wife Jodie Turner-Smith, the 45-year-old actor appeared completely enamored with the 40-year-old Academy Award-winner.

Lupita, who ended her almost decade-long relationship with Selema Masekela in October, citing "deception and enduring significant emotional distress," showcased effortless beauty during their exclusive getaway.

Donned in bright yellow pants paired with a quirky white top bearing the inscription, “It's okay to cry,” she chose to complete her look with a neon green beanie and also tied a yellow sweatshirt around her waist.

Joshua, also adorning a beanie, opted for a white long-sleeve shirt and brown pants as they explored the desert terrain.

Noting the similarities in their outfits, fans call it sweet of them to style alike.

The two affectionately held each other’s hand, and their blossoming love was evident from the fact that they couldn’t stop smiling.