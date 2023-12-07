Tim Allen’s shocking onset behavior exposed by Casey Wilson

Casey Wilson speaks out, drops bombshells on Tim Allen’s ego.

Casey Wilson has labeled Tim Allen as “so fuc***ng rude,” following their time at The Santa Clauses set as costars.

She said his behavior was that of a b**ch’s during the shoot, and it was the worst experience she has ever observed with a fellow celebrity, but chose to let it go because of the producer.

These details were revealed in a recent B**ch Sesh podcast.

“So I’m a scene. It’s just me and Tim Allen,” the actress narrated an incident, “He’s coming down the chimney obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there’s an intruder… So I’m throwing things at him.”

“He goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ ”

After this, the producer walks to her “with horror on his face” and says, “Umm, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.”

Wilson revealed that such acts had impacted everyone so negatively that they were “walking on eggshells,” adding, “He was so f*****g rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable.”

On another occasion, Tim announced that the shoot schedule for the day has come to an end, threw his Santa cape on the floor, said “Leaving,” and walked out.

“And this is the best… Someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew, breezes past me and just goes, ‘You’re seeing him on a good day.’ ”