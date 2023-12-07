Charlotte Freud reveals a hilarious thing burglars did at her apartment

Charlotte Freud finds comedy in apartment break-in.

In a distressing turn of events this week, Charlotte Freud, the 23-year-old granddaughter of media businessman Rupert Murdoch, was struck by a burglary at her London residence.

She publicly criticized the raiders as “animals” after informing followers about her apartment’s robbery through an Instagram story.

Adding a bizarre twist to this incident, the musician further shared an unusual detail regarding the thieves: that they had consumed a chocolate bar during the ransacking.

Expressing her exasperation online, she questioned the burglars, stating, "Was it really necessary to eat a chocolate from my advent calendar?" Then labeled the act “disrespectful,” adding, "Like steal my s**t AND my Christmas spirit."

Alongside these words, Charlotte posted a displeasing image of a Lindt calendar that was torn apart in the wake of the intrusion.

Charlotte Freud leaves a message for the burglars.

As the daughter of Elisabeth Murdoch and PR expert Matthew Freud, she belongs to a lineage of accomplished individuals. Her family history traces back to the great-great-granddaughter of Sigmund Freud, who was a renowned neurologist credited with psychoanalysis.

Amidst Rupert Murdoch's 13 grandchildren, this lady is forging her own path as an aspiring singer and songwriter.