Charlotte Freud reveals a hilarious thing burglars did at her apartment

In a distressing turn of events this week, Charlotte Freud, the 23-year-old granddaughter of media businessman Rupert Murdoch, was struck by a burglary at her London residence.
She publicly criticized the raiders as “animals” after informing followers about her apartment’s robbery through an Instagram story.
Adding a bizarre twist to this incident, the musician further shared an unusual detail regarding the thieves: that they had consumed a chocolate bar during the ransacking.
Expressing her exasperation online, she questioned the burglars, stating, "Was it really necessary to eat a chocolate from my advent calendar?" Then labeled the act “disrespectful,” adding, "Like steal my s**t AND my Christmas spirit."
Alongside these words, Charlotte posted a displeasing image of a Lindt calendar that was torn apart in the wake of the intrusion.
As the daughter of Elisabeth Murdoch and PR expert Matthew Freud, she belongs to a lineage of accomplished individuals. Her family history traces back to the great-great-granddaughter of Sigmund Freud, who was a renowned neurologist credited with psychoanalysis.
Amidst Rupert Murdoch's 13 grandchildren, this lady is forging her own path as an aspiring singer and songwriter.
