Shawn Mendes and Charlie Travers: 5 things to know about the rumoured girlfriend

Months after his second breakup with Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes struck up a friendship with Charlie Travers.
In June, Us Weekly said that Mendes, 25, and Cabello, 26, had broken up after momentarily reigniting their two-year romance. He was seen hanging out with Travers, 37, five months later.
In November, Mendes and Travers went to the beach. Before making further appearances together, the couple was seen having fun on California's Point Dune and El Matador Beach, according to pictures released by TMZ at the time. Despite igniting dating rumours, Mendes and Travers have not publicly disclosed their relationship status.
Here are some things you might wonder about Shawn Mendes' love interest.
Travers is originally from England and later moved to Los Angeles.
In 2014, Travers worked as assistant to medium Tyler Henry, with whom she even appeared on his Hollywood Medium documentary series. She also has a friendship with Kyland Young, a Big Brother season 23 alum.
Alongside her mother Jackie, Travers participated in season 14 of the British reality series Big Brother. She came in sixth place overall. (It was the first time a mother and daughter team appeared on Big Brother UK at the same time.)
Prior to entering the music business in 2020, Travers was a TV personality. That November, she released Gotta Stop, her debut single.
When Travers and Mendes were first spotted together in November, they remained silent about their relationship right away.
