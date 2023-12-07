Lola Consuelos doesn’t want Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos to ‘get pregnant’

Kelly Ripa about Lola Consuelos despising another sibling

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos becoming parents one more time is not something their daughter Lola Consuelos would appreciate.



The mother of three, disclosed on Wednesday's episode of her podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera, that the 22-year-old issues her a severe warning each time she and husband Mark Consuelos leave town.

"You got to be careful with those away trips," said Ripa, who became pregnant with her son Joaquin in the early 2000s while on a vacation without children. “That’s how babies are made.”

“Every time I go away now, my daughter is like, ‘Don’t get pregnant!'” the “Live” co-host told guest Hilarie Burton. “She is very funny … my daughter is so provocative.”

Yet whenever the recent college graduate tries to meddle in their affairs, Ripa frequently flips the tables on her.

“I’m like, ‘Don’t you get pregnant, how about that?'” the 53-year-old quipped.

When discussing their busy personal lives in public or in front of their three children, Lola, Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20, Ripa and Mark have never held back.