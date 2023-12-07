Taylor Swift opens up about learning dance choreography for epic Eras Tour

Taylor Swift shares about her struggles with dance choreography

Taylor Swift has recently opened up about learning dance choreography for her epic Eras Tour.



The singer, who was named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year, spoke to the magazine about her tour which will run until December 2024 and hence she had put a lot of work when it came to preparing dance moves for her shows.

“Learning choreography is not my strong suit,” she confessed.

Taylor stated, “I had three months of dance training, because I wanted to get it in my bones.”

“I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought,” revealed the songstress.

Taylor reportedly started working with choreographer Mandy Moore three months before the shows after her friend Emma Stone worked with Mandy on the hit musical La La Land.

The pop icon pointed out that she “cut out alcohol ahead of the tour as she told the outlet, “Doing that show with a hangover. I don't want to know that world.”

Taylor talked about her intense workout six months before her first Eras Tour show.

“Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud,” stated the singer.

She continued, “Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs.”

Meanwhile, Taylor noted she needed time off in between her shows to recover from strict routine.

She shared, “I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there for the first day after the shows.”

“It's a dream scenario. I can barely speak because I've been singing for three shows straight. Every time I take a step my feet go crunch, crunch, crunch from dancing in heels,” she added.