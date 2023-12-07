Sheryl Lee Ralph breaks silence on separation speculations with her husband

Sheryl Lee Ralph addresses separation speculations with her husband

Sheryl Lee Ralph has recently broken her silence on separation speculations that she and her husband don’t live under the same roof.



“It's not true at all,” she told E! News at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honouring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements earlier this week.

Addressing media reports, the Abbot Elementary star added, “If you're going to write things, just try to get it close to right. We've been married 18 years and together 21 years.”

Sheryl revealed that she and her husband, Pennsylvania State Senator had busy work schedules which is why they could not meet each other for long period of time.

“We live together on and off, in that I'm shooting Abbott Elementary in L.A. He is at the Capitol every week, so we see each other in between,” explained the 66-year-old

For the unversed, Sheryl sparked separation rumours after she spilled to Extra that the couple don’t live under the same roof.

“I see him every two weeks and when I see him, I’m so happy to see him and then when I’m leaving, I’m so happy to leave ‘cause I know I’ll be back again!” she said at the time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sheryl is currently busy with the season three of her hit ABC series.

“Let me tell you something. Quinta [Brunson] has the most amazing sense of this show and don't expect what you've seen before to happen again. It'll always be brand new at Abbott,” she dished.