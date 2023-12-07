Kris Jenner's $100K arm candy steals spotlight as she touches down in Miami with beau Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner with six-figure Hermes bag following star-studded 68th birthday bash.

Kris Jenner and her partner of nine years, Corey Gamble, touched down in Miami on Wednesday, turning heads with their impeccable fashion.

The power couple descended the jet's stairs, accompanied by a child and a pilot.

Kris, fresh from celebrating her grandson Saint West's eighth birthday, showcased her signature style in black leggings, a long-sleeved top, and a chic belted coat paired with combat boots.



Adding a touch of opulence to her ensemble was Kris's handcrafted Hermes Birkin crocodile bag, a jaw-dropping accessory valued at approximately $100,000.

Meanwhile, Corey kept it casual yet trendy in khaki pants, a long-sleeved grey t-shirt, and a stylish bucket hat, all while staying one step behind his beloved Kris.

The duo's arrival in Miami exuded glamor, reinforcing their status as a dynamic and fashion-forward pair, with Kris recently celebrating her 68th birthday in style.

In the midst of her glamorous Miami escape, Kris Jenner took a moment to shower love on her grandson, Saint West, who celebrated his eighth birthday on Tuesday.

The proud grandma, known for her sweet sentiments, penned a heartfelt tribute to the eldest son of Kim Kardashian.

"Happy birthday our amazing Sainty!!!!!" Kris's message began, capturing the essence of the celebration.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer gushed about Saint's infectious smile, growing spirit, and expanding heart, noting his achievements in sports, academics, and his role as a sibling.

Expressing her joy in witnessing Saint's journey, Kris shared, "I love watching you grow up and play soccer and basketball and thrive at school and be the best brother to all your siblings and the best son, cousin, nephew, grandson, and friend!!!"