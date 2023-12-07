Selena Gomez shares how Brooklyn Beckham prevents her from falling at Museum Gala

Selena Gomez celebrates friendship anniversary with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez and Brooklyn Beckham are best friends and know how to be there for each other.



In a new video clip re-shared to Beckham, Gomez could be seen running in heels while Beckham was holding the train of her black Valentino gown. has recently opened up on how Brooklyn Beckham

The Only Murders in the Building actress looks back smiling at the camera while leaving the 2023 Academy Museum Gala over the weekend.

“Me leaving any event,” wrote Gomez in her video into Instagram Story.

She added, “Thank you @brookylnpeltzbeckham for the help.”

Gomez and Beckham were seen on the red carpet alongside his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, who also donned pink Valentino gown.

Taking to Instagram, Beckham shared a photo of the three of them celebrating their friend-versary at the event.

“Our anniversary xx,” he captioned the post.

Earlier in May, Gomez shared her thoughts on being a part of a “throuple” with the married couple in Q&A session.



“Selena, we love you so much, you have no idea,” said Peltz Beckham.

She added, “I think we speak the same love language. We never really go out in L.A. We're always working or with the dogs. The best moments are just like when you don't have to do anything. You can just be with the people you love, and it makes me so happy, but I'm also such a homebody.”