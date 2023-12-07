Timothee Chalamet to have his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds London

Timothee Chalamet going to have own waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London

Timothee Chalamet is set to have his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London.



The Dune actor will also join the wax museum’s celebrities spring 2024 lineup, via Daily Mail.

In a statement shared by the outlet, Jo Kinsey, Studio Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said, “Timothee Chalamet is the new type of Hollywood leading man and we’re working closely with him on every detail of his upcoming figure.”

Jo stated, “A firm fan favourite, he shines as brightly on screen as he does on the front cover of Vogue or GQ, never compromising who he is or what he stands for, captivating not only hearts but minds too.”

“We can't wait for fans to see his first ever Madame Tussauds figure,” remarked Jo.

The Studio Manager explained, “The team here are having a lot of fun combing through his fashion back catalogue to choose the perfect outfit and will be spending a lot of time perfecting those trademark chiselled cheekbones – they may even be the most distinctive we’ve worked on yet!”

During an appearance on Friday’s The Graham Norton Show, the Little Women star spoke up about Wonka movie, “I am proud of all the films I have done but this is my favourite.”

“It is the most fun I’ve had working on anything ever. It is sweet and good and will fill you with joy,” pointed out Chalamet.

Meanwhile, the actor added, “We shot the film in London so, after spending five months here I feel like an honorary Brit – it was joyous.”