Queen Camilla gets into Christmas spirit, welcomes children at Clarence House

Queen Camilla welcome children to help decorate the Christmas tree at her primary royal residence

King Charles III' wife Queen Camilla continued a cherished holiday tradition the night after the glittering Diplomatic Reception as as she opened Clarence House doorsfor a special Christmas event held by the royal family.

The royal family has shared heartwarming video with the caption: "The Queen has continued her annual tradition of welcoming children, supported by @HelenAndDouglas and @RoaldDahlFund, to decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House.

The Queen welcomed children supported by the Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity to help decorate the Christmas tree at her primary royal residence on Wednesday, where she lives with King Charles.



This year's honour marks the 17th time that children supported by the charity - as well as hospice staff - have been welcomed to decorate the Clarence House Christmas tree.

The children and their families were all treated to a few festive surprises.



The festive decorating party is an annual tradition for Queen Camilla, who has served as the patron of both charities for years and has invited families supported by both organisations to the event since.



Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity provides specialist nurses and support for seriously ill children with some of the most complex health conditions in the UK.



During their visit, the children also watched a performance by the Band and Bugles of The Rifles and will receive a special surprise visit from Father Christmas and his reindeer.