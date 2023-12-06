Jennifer Lopez makes powerful success statement with five Icon Awards

Jennifer Lopez did not win any significant prizes despite receiving a lot of attention during awards season for her performance in the thriller Hustlers.



In fact, during Monday's Elle Women in Hollywood event, she brooded over not winning any major awards in the entertainment industry. “I don’t have an Oscar. And I don’t have a Golden Globe. And I don’t have a Grammy or a SAG Award or a BAFTA or a Critics Choice or a Hollywood Film Award,” after accepting this year's Icon Award from Donna Langley, the head of Universal Pictures.

“But this is my fifth Icon Award,” Lopez said. “Of all the things that I thought I would grow up to be when I was a little girl, the last thing you know I was gonna have on my list was icon.”

Lopez is not complaining about the recognition.

“This award is all about being a representative symbol, in this case, what it is to be a woman in Hollywood,” she said.

The singer-actor further added: “But when I think about that, and about the things that I spent my life doing and working at, you know, I started off as dancer. And then I started making movies and then records and then creating my own brand somehow and companies that each step of the way. And each transition, there seemed to be tremendous opposition, both literal like physical and emotional, to the idea that you could do many different things and be taken seriously.”