Taylor Swift breaks silence on Beyoncé tour rivalry

Taylor Swift calls Beyoncé 'the most precious gem of a person'

Pop superstar Taylor Swift, who's impact and accomplishments are impossible to ignore, has opened up on her tour rivalry with another music icon Beyoncé.

The ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker, who has been named by Time magazine as its Person of the Year, seems to be frustrated by the media’s incessant need to "pit women against each other".

"Clearly it’s very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other," said Swift.

The 33-year-old singer, in March, embarked on the North American leg of her massive Eras Tour. Months later, Beyoncé, 42, kicked off her Renaissance world tour.

Taylor, in a new interview with Time magazine for her Person of the Year 2023 cover story, says: "there were so many stadium tours this summer, but the only ones that were compared were me and Beyoncé."



Travis Kelce's sweetheart went on saying: "Clearly it’s very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion."

Gushing over Beyoncé, the "Cruel Summer" singer called her “the most precious gem of a person – warm and open and funny".



Taylor Swift praised Beyonce in her own words, saying: "She’s such a great disrupter of music-industry norms. She taught every artist how to flip the table and challenge archaic business practices."

The singer has added another feather to her cap with the new title, which comes after her sold-out Eras world tour, a record-breaking concert film amid her new romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.