Taylor Swift ends stay with Travis Kelce, takes off on private jet

File Footage

Taylor Swift is making her way back to New York City, ending her extended stay in Kansas City with boyfriend Travis Kelce.



The media outlet, DailyMail observed the pop star boarding her private jet, shielded by umbrellas on Tuesday morning – conveniently on Travis's day off – after spending the past week with him.

While Swift's abrupt departure may seem unexpected, it coincides with her nomination for TIME Magazine's Person of the Year, with the winner set to be revealed on Wednesday morning.

Some fans speculated that Swift needed to be in New York for a Today Show appearance, as the finalists were announced on Monday.

Having not returned to her upscale penthouse apartment since completing the South American leg of her Eras Tour, Swift is now vying for the Person of the Year title against contenders like Barbie, Vladimir Putin, and King Charles III. Following her flight, she promptly headed to her Dogpound gym a few blocks away for a workout.

Swift had flown directly from Sao Paulo to Kansas City to be with Travis before embarking on a quick trip to London and back within 24 hours for Beyonce's Renaissance movie premiere.

The couple is expected to reside in the Midwest for the next few weeks during Taylor's two-month break from her international Eras Tour.

It remains unclear whether Swift will return to Kansas City before her 34th birthday on December 13 or if the Chiefs tight end will join her in New York for the celebrations. Travis was spotted leaving his house on Monday morning around 11:30 am in his Rolls Royce.