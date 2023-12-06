Netflix's Christmas carousel: 10 holiday hits to warm your heart

This is the season for jingle bells and Netflix's holiday film extravaganza!

Get ready to unwrap a bundle of cinematic cheer as we dive into a merry mix of heartwarming tales and yuletide adventures.



From classic favorites to newfound treasures, these 10 Christmas movies, including White Christmas, Christmas Inheritance, Falling for Christmas, and A Boy Called Christmas, are poised to sprinkle your screen with festive magic and seasonal joy. So, grab your popcorn, snuggle up in your coziest blanket, and let the holiday enchantment begin!

White Christmas - Join Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye in this timeless classic featuring dazzling musical numbers, romance, and a quest to save a failing inn by putting on a spectacular Christmas show.

Christmas Inheritance - Follow a high-society heiress as she embarks on a humbling journey to deliver a special Christmas letter, discovering the true spirit of the season along the way.

Falling for Christmas - Witness a corporate assistant’s life take an unexpected turn when she lands in a small town during the holidays and finds love amidst the festive charm.

A Boy Called Christmas - Immerse yourself in a magical adventure as a young boy named Nikolas sets out on a quest to find his father, encountering elves, reindeer, and the true meaning of Christmas.

The Christmas Chronicles - Join siblings on an epic adventure to save Christmas after they accidentally crash Santa’s sleigh, encountering fun and chaos along the way.

Klaus - Discover the heartwarming story behind the legend of Santa Claus as a postman befriends a reclusive toymaker in a town where joy was once forgotten.

The Holiday Calendar - Witness the enchantment of an advent calendar that appears to predict the future, guiding a young photographer's path to love and self-discovery.

The Princess Switch - Double the holiday cheer as a duchess and a look-alike commoner switch lives, leading to unexpected romance during a Christmas baking competition.

Let It Snow - Follow a group of high school seniors whose lives intertwine during a snowstorm, sparking friendships and romance on a magical Christmas Eve.

A Christmas Prince - Experience a royal romance when a journalist goes undercover to get the scoop on a prince, only to find herself falling for him amidst the holiday splendor.

These captivating movies promise laughter, love, and a sprinkle of holiday enchantment, making them perfect additions to your Christmas watchlist!