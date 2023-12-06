John Lennon was ‘happy’ in final days, but haunted by premonitions

John Lennon was "so happy" in the days leading up to his death, according to his close friend and recording engineer, Jack Douglas. However, Douglas also revealed that Lennon had experienced some unsettling premonitions about his own mortality.



In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Douglas shared his memories of Lennon in the weeks and months before the former Beatle was shot and killed in December 1980.

He described Lennon as being in a "very positive" place at the time, both personally and professionally.

"He was so happy," Douglas recalled. "He had just released the 'Double Fantasy' album, which was a huge success. He was back in the studio, making music again. And he was enjoying spending time with his wife, Yoko Ono, and their son, Sean."

However, Douglas said that Lennon also had moments of anxiety about the future. He recalled one particular conversation they had in which Lennon expressed a premonition about his own death.

"He said to me, 'Jack, I don't think I'm going to live to be very old,'" Douglas said. "I was shocked by that. I said to him, 'What are you talking about? You're young and healthy. You've got your whole life ahead of you.' But he just shook his head and said, 'I have a feeling that my time is short.'"

Douglas said that he doesn't know for sure what caused Lennon's premonition, but he believes that it may have been related to the stress of fame and the constant threat of violence that Lennon faced.

"John was a very sensitive person," Douglas said. "He was deeply affected by the world around him. And I think that the constant pressure of being a Beatle, and the fear of being targeted by someone, took a toll on him."

Despite his premonitions, Lennon remained optimistic about the future. He was excited about the prospect of raising his young son and making more music.

Lennon's life was tragically cut short on December 8, 1980, when he was shot and killed outside of his apartment building in New York City. He was 40 years old.