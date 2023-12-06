Brad Pitt’s son Maddox to reveal strained bond with famous father in bombshell memoir

Brad Pitt's son to reveal the complexities of his relationship with his famous father in tell-all book

Brad Pitt’s son Maddox Jolie-Pitt is all set to write a memoir about his strained relationship with his father.

A source spilled to OK! “Titled Daddy Dearest, the tell-all book is said to delve into the complexities of their relationship, offering a firsthand account of the highs and lows, triumphs and tribulations.”

“It will offer readers a unique perspective into the private life of one of Hollywood's most iconic figures, making the bombshell book Joan Crawford’s daughter wrote about her look like Mary Poppins,” revealed an insider.

The outlet previously reported that Brad’s other son Pax called him “awful human being” in a scathing Fathers’ Day post from 2020, while Zahara dropped Pitt from her last name.

Brad’s eldest son Maddox wanted to address their strained relationship; however, the Troy star was trying to “mend fences” with other children.

Source told the outlet, “He’s on good terms with them. He lost a lot of precious time with them during the custody battle, and he’s determined not to miss any more.”

Earlier, Brad’s former wife Angelina Jolie explained how it’s like to be over the past seven years following their split.

Speaking to WSJ Magazine, Angelina stated, “It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can and spend more time at my home in Cambodia.”

“We had to heal. There are things we needed to heal from,” added the actress.

For the unversed, the former couple had custody battle for children as well as disputing over the partial sale of their Château Miraval property and winery in France.