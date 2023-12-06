Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret their controversial statement?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle seem to be worried about what could come from the release of their rumoured friend Omid Scobie's new book that reignited race row.



Some royal experts and historians believe that Scobie's Endgame's Dutch edition has burnt all the clean between the Sussexes and the royal family as some of its phrases have worked as fuel to the already raging fire.

Endgame has also faded hope of the couple's reunion and reconciliation with their royal relatives as it revealed the names of the alleged senior royals who, according to Meghan, raised concerns about her and Harry's then unborn child Archie.

However, a source close to the couple, has claimed that "Harry is totally unhappy and upset over the new drams created by the royal author's book."

They added: "The Duke is also at a loss to know who leaked the details of Meghan's secret correspondence with the king to the Endgame's author."

There are also speculations and rumours that Meghan's 'mouthpiece' Scobie's book has left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regretting their controversial revelation about 'racism' in the royal family during their explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey as their statement has provided the reason to others to disgrace and target the royal family.