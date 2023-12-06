Margot Robbie’s blunt response to Oppenheimer producer about Barbie release date: Watch

Margot Robbie reveals her reaction to Oppenheimer's producer about moving Barbie release date

Margot Robbie has recently revealed her response to Oppenheimer’s producer Chuck Roven request about changing Barbie’s theatrical release date.



Speaking on the latest episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors, Margot and Oppenheimer lead Cillian Murphy recalled the chaos prior to release of their blockbuster movies at the time.

The Don’t Worry Darling star told Cillian, “One of your producers, Chuck Roven, called me, because we worked together on some other projects.”

“And he was like, ‘I think you guys should move your date.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving our date,” continued the 33-year-old.

Margot recalled saying to the producer, “If you’re scared to be up against us, then you move your date.’ And he’s like, ‘We’re not moving our date. I just think it’d be better for you to move.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving!”

“I think this is a really great pairing, actually’,” she remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that both movies were eventually released in theatres on June 21, and even created global phenomenon with their name, coined as Barbenheimer.

Margot added, “It’s a perfect double billing… Clearly the world agreed. Thank God,”

To this, Cillian chimed in and shared Christopher Nolan, the director of Oppenheimer, was a bit superstitious about that specific date, disclosing that many of the director’s movies were released on or around that time.

To note, Barbie surpassed $1bn at the box office, marking as number one grossing movie this year.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer earned $952.6m at the global box office, making it the third-highest-grossing movie of 2023.