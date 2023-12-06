Royal family shares new unity photo to spoil haters' plans

Royal family shares unity photo to end speculations

Royal family has released a new photo of the King Charles III, Queen Camilla with Prince William and Kate Middleton to show unity amid their haters' alleged attempt to make a divide.



Two royal couples, who are catapulting the monarchy into the modern era with respect to their values and tradition, were all smiles and in high spirits as they posed for show of unity picture.

The meaningful and situation-describing picture of the new 'fab four' was taken ahead of the annual "white tie and tiaras" reception for diplomats held at the palace.

The image, which displays a royal show of unity after a difficult week for the family, was captioned: "This evening, The King and Queen, accompanied by The Prince and Princess of Wales, welcomed the world's ambassadors to Buckingham Palace."

It is the first time the four most senior members of the royal family have been seen together since the release of royal author Omid Scobie's book 'Endgame', which reignited a race row. In a Dutch version of the book, King Charles and Kate Middleton, were named as alleged persons who discussed the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's then unborn son Archie.