Prince Harry 'holds power to save Royal Family' from 'racism' claims

Prince Harry advised to publicly refute 'racism claims' against royal family

Prince Harry has been advised to issue an official statement over the on-going royal race row.



The Duke of Sussex’s deafening silence following Omid Scobie’s controversial book Endgame have been raising eyebrows for his alleged involvement.



Royal commentator Michael Cole wrote in Sunday Express that Harry has a power to "silence the racist storm engulfing the Royal Family."

The royal expert urged Meghan Markle’s husband to speak out about the vile claims made against his family.



The father-of-two is further asked to distance himself from the book's drama and release a statement which must include "that he does not accuse his relatives of racism," by the royal expert.



Earlier, during an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, Harry himself differentiated between racism and unconscious bias.

The Duke said at the time, "Once it's been acknowledged or pointed out to you as an individual, otherwise an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you therefore have an opportunity to learn and grow from that... otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism."



For the unversed, a Dutch version of Omid's book allegedly revealed the names of two royal figures who were involved in unethical conversations about Harry and Meghan's son Archie's skin colour.

Notably, the dispute related to 'royal racists' first started in 2021 when the former Suit actress made shocking revelations about the royal family's ill-treatment towards her in Oprah Winfrey’s talk show.

