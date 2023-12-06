Taylor Swift breaks silence on 'adorable' Travis Kelce romance for first time

Taylor Swift addressed her ‘adorable’ romance with Travis Kelce in a recent interview with TIME magazine.

The Lover singer featured in the cover story after being honored with Person of the Year title by the publication.

Dishing on the accurate timeline of her budding romance with the NFL star, Swift revealed they had already been dating for quite sometime before she attended his first game against Chicago Bears in September.

She also addressed Kelce’s initial shout-out on his podcast, New Heights, in which the athlete expressed lament over not being able to exchange numbers with the Grammy winner during one of her Eras tour show.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” the Midnights artist shared.

“We started hanging out right after that,” Swift explained. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

The songstress also refuted claims that she had only started seeing the athlete in September. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift enthused.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other," she added.