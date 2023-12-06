Katrina Kaif lauds Suhana Khan’s impeccable acting skills in ‘The Archies’

Katrina Kaif penned a motivational note for Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana, who is all set to make her acting debut with Netflix movie, The Archies.

The Tiger 3 actress, who attended the movie’s premiere on December 5 in Mumbai, took to her Instagram handle as she lauded Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and the entire team of the film.

She wrote, "@suhanakhan2 this seems like your 10th film you shine in every frame and what dancing."



Kaif shared that the upcoming teen musical-comic movie "takes you back to a era of innocence and charm that we seem to have forgotten ,so beautifully crafted and attention given to each and every frame."

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress showered love on Zoya Akhtar who has directed the film featuring new talent.



Katrina Kaif/Instagram

She added, "My @zoieakhtar there just is none like you, your eye your talent what you bring to whatever genre you choose, such a original unique voice, you get actors like no one can, you see the most special thing about that actor and you bring that on screen."

She further added that Zoya is exceptionally skilled, who was born for the movies.

Alongside Suhana, The Archies also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal.



The film is all set to release on Netflix tomorrow on December 7, 2023.

