‘Virgin River’ showrunner dishes on season 5 finale, season 6 plans

PatricK Sean Smith, the showrunner of Netflix’s hit drama Virgin River, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the show’s latest season, the challenges of balancing romance with drama, and plans for the future.

In the interview, Smith said that he was “really proud” of the fifth season of Virgin River, which he called “a rollercoaster ride.” He also said that he was “excited” to see how fans reacted to the season finale, which left a number of loose ends.

Smith also spoke about the challenges of balancing the show’s romance with its drama. He said that he wanted to make sure that the show was “hopeful” and “uplifting,” but that he also wanted to “make sure that the stakes were always high.”

“I think it’s important to have that balance,” Smith said. “We want to make sure that the show is entertaining and engaging, but we also want to make sure that it’s emotionally resonant.”

Looking ahead, Smith said that he was “excited” to start work on the sixth season of Virgin River. He said that he had “a lot of ideas” for the new season, but that he was still in the early stages of development.

“We’re still in the process of breaking the story,” Smith said. “But I’m really excited to see where we can take the show next.”

In the meantime, fans can catch up on the first five seasons of Virgin River on Netflix.