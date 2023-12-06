Britney Spears shares old photo with dad Jamie after his leg amputation

Britney Spears has seemingly remained indifferent to Jamie amid his medical emergencies

Britney Spears has her family on her mind – including estranged father Jamie Spears.

As Jamie recovers from a leg amputation following an infection, Britney took to her Instagram to share some throwback family snaps – all of which seemed to be taken by the paparazzi – mostly featuring her now-teenage sons back when they were just toddlers.

However, one particular photo in the carousel post stood out – a photo of Jamie.

The photo was taken back in 2008 in Los Angeles, showing Jamie holding a sippie cup, a juice box, and a lunch box in his hands as he walked next to Britney and her son.

The post was particularly surprising as reports had previously been circulating that Britney will “never forgive [Jamie] for the abuses and trauma he caused,” regardless of his worsening health, per Page Six.

In her recent memoir, The Woman In Me, Spears detailed her tumultuous relationship with her father, revealing decades worth of emotional, physical, and financial abuse over the course of her 13-year-long conservatorship.

Shrouding her sentiments in further mystery, the Princess of Pop did not add any meaningful caption to the post. Instead, she simply credited all the agencies that had taken the water-marked photos.

Notably her last post before this one was captioned, “Being embraced by family this year and knowing you can have people to trust… well damn y’all I feel BLESSED!!! I LOVE Y’ALL SO SO SO SO MUCH !!!” she wrote.