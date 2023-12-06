Sofia Vergara gets restraining order against stalker amid divorce

Sofía Vergara has been granted a restraining order against her alleged stalker.

The Modern Family alum, 51, filed for a restraining order against a man named Gregory Brown on the basis of stalking her and her son, Manolo, 32.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Vergara claimed that Brown is a “mentally unstable stalker” with “a delusional belief he personally knows her and has a friendship with her and her family.”

Despite being arrested earlier this year for trespassing and vandalism at Vergara's residence, Brown has remained steadfast in his pursuit.

Not only did he allegedly gain unauthorized entry into her gated community by hiking over the surrounding hills, Brown also sent a love letter to Vergara in November, promising her that he would “be seeing and hearing her very soon, my love.”

The America’s Got Talent judge further alleged that Brown has a criminal record, imploring that his “aggressive and harassing conduct” made her concerned for her safety as she navigates her ongoing divorce with Joe Manganiello.

As such, Vergara and her son were granted a temporary restraining order that requires Brown to remain at least 100 yards away from the two of them, and is further not allowed to call them.