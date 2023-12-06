Prince Harry saves close pal from embarrassment after rejecting wedding invite

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly decided to decline the "society wedding of the year" in a bid to avoid causing an awkward situation with Prince William and Kate Middleton.



After it emerged that the Duke of Sussex’s close pal Hugh Grosvenor extended an invitation to the couple for his wedding, reports claimed that Prince Harry took it upon himself to call his pal and tell him that he and his wife would not be attending.

Speaking to Page Six a source elaborated that the Duke of Sussex had received Grosvenor's "save the date" in advance but called in to confirm his non-attendance.

In response, his pal Hugh stated that he 'understood' the Duke of Sussex's dilemma.

"Harry actually got a 'save the date' card a few months ago but called Hugh and said it would be too awkward if he and Meghan Markle attended, so he made his apologies and Hugh understood."

This development comes after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan were not invited at the wedding owing to the aftermath of Omid Scobie's explosive book Endgame.

The Dutch rendition of the book sparked controversy after it named two royals that were accused making racist remarks about the couple's first child Archie's skin colour.