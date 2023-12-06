Meghan Markle makes silent show of support to King Charles

file footage

Meghan Markle stepped out in Santa Barbara earlier this week with a telling accessory dangling on her wrist.



The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing a sparkling bracelet which was gifted to her by King Charles ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, according to the Daily Mail.

Her decision to don the jewelry could very well be interpreted as a subtle show of support for the King in the wake of royal biographer Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims against the Royal Family in his book, Endgame.

In the recently released writing venture, he expanded on the former actress’ claims that some members of the Royal Family raised ‘concerns’ over her and Harry’s son, Prince Archie’s skin color before his birth.

While the English version only narrowed down the number of alleged ‘racist royals’ to two, the Dutch translation of Endgame explicitly named Charles and Princess Kate as culpable.

For the Monday, Dec. 4, outing, the Suits alum dressed down in a pair of black leggings, paired with a matching colored black sweater, a green baseball cap and branded sneakers.