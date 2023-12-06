Michael Jackson's song 'Big Boy' set for digital vinyl release: Details

Michael Jackson's "Big Boy" to release as a 'digital vinyl'

Michael Jackson’s Big Boy is set to be released globally as a digital vinyl on blockchain through music giant Anotherblock on December 7, 2023.

Big Boy was initially released by the American family band, the Jackson 5, under the flagship of Steeltown Records.

The track will be digitally published through the blockchain platform, Anotherblock.

The first-ever studio recording of the young Michael Jackson will be available for 48 hours as both an open and limited edition.

The recent collaboration between Recordpool, the owner of the recording and Anotherblock, the Swedish blockchain-based music marketplace, has led to the release of the phenomenal track from the 60’s.

Anotherblock has already marked its presence with other major artists like Rihanna, The Weeknd, and the Love Yourself superstar, Justin Bieber.

While talking to Cointelegraph, the company’s CEO and co-founder, Michel Traore said, “Doing this drop as a digital vinyl on-chain makes it possible to build stories and community around the song and elevate it beyond being just a commodity.”

Talking 'big' about Michael Jackson’s track, Traore continued, “Some songs, and this one in particular, deserve a special home where they won’t disappear in the sea of hundreds of thousands of tracks released every day.”

“This new format gives us a chance to craft more stories around the music,” he added.

He further reflected on how the release of this track will ‘open doors’ and “shake things up in the digital ownership scene of the music industry.”

The recording of the track features the eight-year-old pop star, Michael Jackson, along with his brothers at One-Derful in Chicago.

Michael’s mother is thrilled about the release of the track.

She enthused, “recordings of our musical heritage find a new rhythm for the digital age. It is a testament that the Jacksons’ story, just like our music, remains timeless.”