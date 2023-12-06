Kim Kardashian calls son Saint her ‘twin’ in heartfelt birthday wish

Kim Kardashian expresses disbelief as son Saint turns 8-year-old

Kim Kardashian penned a heartfelt birthday note for her son Saint, who turned 8, expressing her disbelief that her little boy is growing up so fast.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 5, the reality TV star shared a few adorable moments spent with him, whom she shares with her ex Kanye West.



"My twin Sainto! How are you 8 years old already! I just love you so so so much!," she captioned her post.



Moreover, the founder of Skims took her little birthday boy to the latest NBA game between Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, December 5.



From Kris Jenner to Khloe Kardashian, members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also showered love on Kim's baby boy on social media.

Saint’s grandmother Kris extended her warm birthday wishes to her 'amazing' grandson.



She wrote, "Your smile and your spirit and your heart just keep getting bigger and bigger! I love watching you grow up and play soccer and basketball and thrive at school."

The momager continued, "You have an infectious laugh, adorable smile, and give the best hugs in the entire world!!!! I love you so much."

Meanwhile, Saint's aunt Khloe also joined the online birthday wish trend and expressed her love for the 'sweetest' birthday boy.