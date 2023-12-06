Cardi B seemingly shades ‘deadweight’ husband Offset after unfollowing him

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017 and have two kids together

Cardi B shedding off some dead weight – potentially including her husband Offset – before going into the new year.

In a cryptic Instagram Live obtained by blog Gossip of the City via Page Six, the Bodack Yellow rapper talked about getting a head start on her New Year’s resolutions, which included cutting ties with things and people that no longer serve her.

“Don’t wait until the 25th or like three days before the new year,” she advised.

“We keep saying every year, ‘New year, new me, new this, new that.’ B***h, I’m taking that s**t to the f***ing heart!” she declared.

“You gotta rid of [sic] dead weight,” she said, further explaining that by “dead weight,” she meant “mentality, procrastination, laziness, and people.”

“A lot of people are dead weight, too,” she noted, seemingly fighting back tears.

Reflecting on the sweeping changes she is making in her career, finances, and personal life, the mom of two declared, “Next year is gonna be all about me.”

The Grammy winner’s cryptic message came just a few hours after eagle-eyed fans noticed on Monday, Dec 4, that the hip-hop power couple unfollowed each other on social media.

That same day, the WAP songstress reflected on her Instagram stories, “You know when you just outgrow relationships.”

Offset seemingly reciprocated the shade, sharing a clip of Al Pacino’s Scarface character yelling, “Hey, f**k you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!”

Cardi B, 31, and Offset, 31, got married in 2017 and share two children, but have had a tumultuous, on-off relationship – including cheating scandals – per a timeline compiled by Insider.