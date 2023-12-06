Kim Kardashian turns up at Lakers game with son Saint as he turns 8

file footage

Kim Kardashian was spotted on a courtside seat with her son Saint at the latest NBA game between Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.



The Kardashians star turned up to the in-season face off on Tuesday, Dec. 5, as she cheered on for the Lakers.

Saint, whom Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye West, also sported a No 23 jersey in a nod to the Lakers' legend LeBron James.

Floyd Mayweather, LeBRon’s son Bronny and the Kardashian-West duo were among the star-studded attendees at the game.

The mother-son day out comes in the wake of Saint’s birthday, who turned 8 on the same day.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan showered love and wishes on the SKIMS mogul’s eldest son via social media.

His grandmother Kris Jenner dubbed him ‘amazing’ in a heartfelt tribute, writing, “Your smile and your spirit and your heart just keep getting bigger and bigger!”

“I love watching you grow up and play soccer and basketball and thrive at school and be the best brother to all your siblings and the best son, cousin, nephew, grandson and friend!!!” the momager continued.

“You have an infectious laugh, adorable smile, and give the best hugs in the entire world!!!! I love you sooooooo much !!!! Love, Lovey [heart emoji] @kimkardashian,” the KUWTK alum signed off.

Meanwhile, Kim reposted a photo collage of her younger self and Saint on her Instagram Story with a caption, “Happy birthday to my twin”.