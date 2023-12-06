Dancing with the Stars alum Mark Ballas welcomes baby no. 1

Mark Ballas welcomed a new addition to his family with wife BC Jean.

The Dancing with the Stars alum took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 5 to announce the arrival of their first baby, son Banksi Wylde Ballas.

"Welcome to Earth my son," read the caption accompanied by a snap of the trio’s hands holding onto each other.

Jean shared the same image on her profile with a heartwarming caption that read, "Banksi Wylde Ballas [glitter emoji] Joined us earthside 11-5-23. Happy one month sweet boy. You are so loved."

The pair first announced their pregnancy back in June.

In a reel posted on the social media platform, Mark and Jean shared glimpses into their many adventures together, capping it off by unveiling their biggest adventure yet.

"Life Lately [sun emoji]," they captioned it. "Lately we've been...making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones and went to the beach, car rides with our best mate, Boba tea, made more music.”

"Also," the caption concluded, "we've been making.... a tiny human."