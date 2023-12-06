'Dancing with the Stars' crowns season 32 winner

Star-studded night of Dancing with the Stars season 32 capped off with a ton of laughter, cries and a well-deserved winner.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy were crowned the champions of the dancing competition, who took home the first-ever Dancing with the Stars Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

The star-studded finale saw the eliminated stars, including Barry Williams, Mauricio Umansky, Lele Pons, Mira Sorvino; and more pranced the stage one last time to show off their dancing skills.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, winners of Season 1 of Dancing with the Stars, also returned to perform a routine to Give It to Me Baby by Rick James.

As for the finale pairs, the contestants were tasked to perform two dance routines – a redemption dance, redoing one of their routines from earlier in the season, and a freestyle.

Gomez and Chmerkovskiy opted for Foxtrot for their first dance to Unconditionally by Katy Perry. They also performed a freestyle routine to Que Calor by District 78.

In the end, it came down to the winning pair against Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach due to their same scores, making it hard for the judges to reach a decision.